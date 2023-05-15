Gonzales Police Officer named 2022 Monterey County Peace Officer of the Year

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Gonzales Police officer was awarded the 2022 Monterey County Peace Officer of The Year on April 27.

Officer Nathan Cordoba received the award from the Monterey County Peace Officer's Association. Gonzales Police Chief Keith Wise nominated Officer Cordoba for the award.

"Officer Cordoba exemplifies bravery, commitment to the profession, commitment to serving others, and service to our community," Wise said. "He is truly deserving of this honor and recognition."

Photo of the plaque that Officer Cordoba received. Courtesy of City of Gonzales

Cordoba has been with Gonzales Police since 2019. He has served the department in variety of roles which include serving as Field Training Officer, School Resource Officer and a Supervising Corporal.

During the ceremony, Cordoba received a proclamation from Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo and a special Congressional recognition presented by U.S. Congressman Jimmy Panetta.