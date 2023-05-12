The Village Project celebrates 15th anniversary, Monterey County recognizes their efforts to the community

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A local non-profit on the Central Coast, The Village Project, was recognized for its generous work by the board of supervisors on Tuesday.

On Friday members gathered at their headquarters with food, drinks, and great company to celebrate their 15th anniversary.

The co-founder of the village project, Mel Mason says they have done incredible work for historically underserved communities, primarily people of color.

The mission of this project is to provide vulnerable people of all ages with mental health services, educational support, and social advocacy.

Although Mason is set to retire soon, he was proud to be honored by the Monterey County Board of Supervisors who say they have been an essential partner to the county of Monterey, including helping vaccinate the black community in Seaside.

He says the project will be passed down to members of the non-profit. Crystal Landon, the associate director of community engagement, says she looks forward to it. "I wanted to come take that further than Monterey County.

I want everyone nationally to eventually hear about us," Landon says. "I'm just so happy with this turnout today. And one of the things that we never lose sight of is the fact that if we had not had the kind of community support that we've been having and that's exemplified by this turnout today, we wouldn't be around for 15 years," Mason says.

Landon says they are always looking for volunteers and members to join the village project.