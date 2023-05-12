Texas man dead after car drives off cliff in Santa Cruz County near Scott Creek Beach

DAVENPORT, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE CZU said at least one person is dead after driving over a steep cliff on Highway 1 near Scott Creek Beach just north of Davenport.

CHP said that around 3:25 p.m., a 29-year-old man from Dallas, Texas, was driving north on Highway 1 north of Scotts Creek Bridge in a 2017 Subaru. For an unknown reason, he let his car travel off the roadway and down a steep cliff.

CHP said the car overturned multiple times and came to rest while partially submerged in the ocean. CHP Santa Cruz and CAL FIRE said the area of Highway 1 was closed to help crews recover the body that was found in the water.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and drugs and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash, said CHP. They added he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver's identity will be revealed by the Santa Cruz County Coroner's Office.