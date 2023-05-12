SPCA Monterey County reunites baby gray foxes with parents in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center got three baby gray fox kits on Thursday. The finders thought they were orphaned and abandoned.
SPCA Monterey's Wildlife Center determined the fox knits were three to four weeks old and were healthy, alert, hydrated and active. Thursday night they were reunited with their parents.
"We placed a dog crate in a yard in Marina near where we suspected the den was, and left a motion-activated camera to monitor results," said SPCA Monterey County.
They were reunited almost immediately.
Fox kits may start venturing out of the den at about 4 weeks old, so it is likely the adventurous babies are still unsure where to go and how to explore their world. It is also common for kits to play together unattended before returning to their parents at night. We thank these finders for trying to help these little kits, but unlike other species we typically reunite, foxes are allowed more leeway at this age and can be left alone for up to 24 hours before there is a need for concern.SPCA Monterey County