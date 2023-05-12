SPCA Monterey County reunites baby gray foxes with parents in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center got three baby gray fox kits on Thursday. The finders thought they were orphaned and abandoned.

SPCA Monterey's Wildlife Center determined the fox knits were three to four weeks old and were healthy, alert, hydrated and active. Thursday night they were reunited with their parents.

"We placed a dog crate in a yard in Marina near where we suspected the den was, and left a motion-activated camera to monitor results," said SPCA Monterey County.

They were reunited almost immediately.