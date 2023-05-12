One dead after car drives off cliff in Santa Cruz County near Scott Creek Beach

DAVENPORT, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE CZU said at least one person is dead after driving over a 500 ft. cliff on Highway 1 near Scott Creek Beach just north of Davenport.

CHP Santa Cruz and CAL FIRE said the area of Highway 1 is currently closed to help crews recover the body. It is not known if the victim was a man or woman or why they drove off the cliff.

They say they received a call around 3:25 p.m. and CAL FIRE CZU and California Highway Patrol are responding.

This is a developing story.