East Salinas flower vendors preparing for Mother’s Day

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Inflation is driving up the cost of flowers for this Mother's Day according to an Economy professor.

Already a lot of people have been buying flowers at stands in East Salinas for Mexican Dia De las Madres and the holiday this Sunday.

Flower vendors on East Alisal Street in Salinas are gearing up for Mother's Day, however, flower prices have gone up by 6%.

Flowers vendors were busy Friday afternoon. Margarita Bautista has been selling flowers for the past 27 years in East Salinas.

She said she had to raise her flower prices because of inflation. Her customers feel the pinch in their wallets.

"They complain about the prices going up and they tell me everything is so expensive," said Bautista. "They need to understand my flower vendor also raised up prices, so I need to raise the price of my flowers."

Bautista said Mother's Day is one of the best for business, where she can sell more flowers. Economist professors said not only did flower prices go up because of inflation but also because mother nature is factoring into how much you are paying.

"Some things that affected the flower market last year, there were, um, some weather issues, we've had a cool spring, and that affects the supply of flowers," said Brad Barbeau, professor of entrepreneurship in the College of Business & Executive Director at CSUMB. "And supply is tighter and that'll rise prices that the vendors have to pay."

People like Emma tenaco are complaining about inflated prices. She likes buying flowers twice, once on May 10th and again today.

"They're expensive, flowers are expensive," said Tenaco.

Despite the high prices. Flower vendors said they anticipate Mother's Day to be their busiest day. Economist professors also said inflation has gone down gradually.