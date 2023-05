WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Watsonville Police Department said they are looking for a man reported missing elderly disabled man as of Friday.

Roberto Godinez, 79, was last seen in the area of Main Street and Clifford Avenue on Thursday. Police believe he is wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, gray shoes, and a hat.

He is 5'5 and weighs about 140 pounds.