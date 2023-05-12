Skip to Content
Blaine Street Women’s Facility to reopen to accommodate Santa Cruz County Jail upgrades

Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said that upgrades at the Main Jail will be soon and will take around a year to complete.

To accommodate these repairs Blaine Street Women's Facility will be reopened after being closed in Sept. of 2021 due to staffing levels.

After upgrades are completed the sheriff's office says they would like the facility to continue operations if they can increase staffing.

