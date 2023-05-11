Two juveniles arrested in Greenfield for possession of loaded ghost gun

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they observed a vehicle Wednesday of a vehicle driving recklessly and tried pulling the car over.

The vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle went north on Highway 101 into Soledad and Soledad Police helped bring the car to a safe stop at the end of Blueridge Court.

Two juveniles, a 16-year-old driver and a 14-year-old, were detained and later arrested by police.

"During the search of the vehicle, a loaded ghost gun was found. Both juveniles were arrested and transported to the Monterey County Juvenile Hall," said police.