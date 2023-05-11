Three arrested during Watsonville traffic stop, two guns and two-year-old child inside car

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said two ghost guns and a two-year-old child were found inside a car after three were arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Patrolling police were in the area of Freedom Boulevard and Alta Vista Avenue. They pulled over Cierra Rodriguez, 23, for a loud exhaust.

Two passengers on probation were also in the car and were searched. Two loaded and unregistered guns were seized, high capacity magazines and ammunition were also found, said police.

"Rodriguez was arrested on gun charges and child endangerment as she had a two-year-old in the backseat of the car," said police.

David Maciel, 19, a convicted felon, was also booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on firearm charges. A 17-year-old on probation was arrested on gun charges and transported to juvenile hall, said police.

The two-year-old was released to a family member.