Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 12:35 PM

Gilroy Police arrest shooting suspect that fired at ground near victim

Gilroy Police Department

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police said they arrested a man wanted for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., officers were sent to the area between Gilman Road and Camino Arroyo. Police said an upset man confronted the victim after being asked to leave the property.

The suspect, Cesar Augusto Acevedo-Alvarez, 40, of Gilroy, refused to leave and fired a single round near his feet. The suspect then fled into the nearby creek area. The suspect was later found hiding in a tent and was arrested said police.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for charges related to the shooting.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content