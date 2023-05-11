Gilroy Police arrest shooting suspect that fired at ground near victim

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police said they arrested a man wanted for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., officers were sent to the area between Gilman Road and Camino Arroyo. Police said an upset man confronted the victim after being asked to leave the property.

The suspect, Cesar Augusto Acevedo-Alvarez, 40, of Gilroy, refused to leave and fired a single round near his feet. The suspect then fled into the nearby creek area. The suspect was later found hiding in a tent and was arrested said police.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for charges related to the shooting.