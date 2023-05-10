Skip to Content
today at 4:06 PM
Published 3:24 PM

The City of Seaside to start Thursday Farmers’ Market in mid-June

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Seaside has announced a partnership with Everyone's Harvest, resulting in a new weekly Farmers' Market beginning on June 15, 2023.

The new Seaside Certified Farmers' Market will be held at Laguna Grande Park on Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m.

This will hopefully give the community a place to purchase local, sustainable produce, local food vendors and artisans, entertainment and more. The City says CALFRESH/EBT, Market Match, WIC and Senior FMNP coupons will be accepted.

There will be cooking demos, kids table, live music and much more.

Vendors are encouraged to apply at everyonesharvest.org. Anyone who wants to get involved or has any questions is asked to email info@everyonesharvest.org

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

