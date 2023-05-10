Seaside Police arrest man with 13 bundles of fentanyl and stolen bike

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police on patrol found a man on probation on the 1100 block of Fremont Street.

Police said he was believed to be riding a stolen bike, so he was stopped. The bike was confirmed to be stolen from Monterey.

Seaside Police searched the man and found 13 bundles of fentanyl on his person. The total worth was estimated at around $1,000.

"Just a small amount of fentanyl can kill multiple people. More lives will be saved as a result of this arrest," said Seaside Police.