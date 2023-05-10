Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds Emergency Shelter to close Monday

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey announced that the Emergency flood shelter will be closed beginning Monday.

The shelter was opened to help winter flood victims in Pajaro. We spoke to one man who said he would be homeless if the shelter were shut down.

The shelter was opened on March 11, 2023. As of May 8, 2023, 50 are currently living in the shelter, announced the country.

The county has launched a shelter accommodation program to transition people living in the shelter to hotel rooms. As of May 9, 214 shelter occupants have been placed in hotel rooms, according to the county.

Currently, 113 occupants have been connecting to other housing options.

The person we spoke to said they did not qualify for the hotel rooms.

The county said they would "figure it out" how to accommodate people.