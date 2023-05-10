Pajaro evacuees looking for where to live after Monterey County closes emergency shelter 

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Some people in Pajaro who are staying at the Santa Cruz County fairgrounds are now seeking to find where to live.

That is what Monterey County said Wednesday afternoon when discussing where to house displaced families of Pajaro now that the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds is expected to close next Monday.

"We are still actively looking to connect them with temporary housing options, support them in transitioning them in their next living situation," said Kelsey Scanlon, Director of Emergency Management of Monterey County.

This came as a shock to many who were staying at the fairgrounds. Many people lost everything, and after the flooding in March—now they're scared to be homeless.

"It's ugly losing your belongings," said Leucadio Nava, a Pajaro evacuee who is staying at the fairgrounds. "That was my house, I would sleep there.”

Many people are living in their cars at the shelter facility. Nava is struggling to see where he will live next and figuring out what to do next with his van that got swept away by the flooding.

He said he applied to FEMA but ran into a dead end.

"He told me I didn't qualify after he told me I was going to," said Nava. "He made me spend $100."

Monterey County said in a statement, "As of May 9, through the Non-Congregate Shelter Program, 214 shelter occupants have been placed in hotel rooms. We remain committed to transitioning individuals and families to longer-term, safe and stable housing."

The county also said they would be offering outreach services to the people who were homeless prior to the flooding.