Gilroy man dies after crash on Highway 156 outside San Juan Bautista

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said a man died after crashing his car Tuesday night on Highway 156.

According to CHP, Robert Lomax, 21, of Gilroy, was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Trail Blazer westbound on Highway 156 west of Searle Road at 9:45 p.m.

For an unknown reason, he made an unsafe turning movement to the right and traveled off the north roadway edge of Highway 156. According to CHP's initial report, the car went northwest, down the terrain and rolled over several times before stopping on its roof.

CHP said he was likely not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which resulted in him being ejected from the car, causing him to be killed.

This crash is still under investigation, but CHP believes influence was not a cause of the crash.