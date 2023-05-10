Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 3:03 PM

Gilroy man dies after crash on Highway 156 outside San Juan Bautista

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said a man died after crashing his car Tuesday night on Highway 156.

According to CHP, Robert Lomax, 21, of Gilroy, was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Trail Blazer westbound on Highway 156 west of Searle Road at 9:45 p.m.

For an unknown reason, he made an unsafe turning movement to the right and traveled off the north roadway edge of Highway 156. According to CHP's initial report, the car went northwest, down the terrain and rolled over several times before stopping on its roof.

CHP said he was likely not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which resulted in him being ejected from the car, causing him to be killed.

This crash is still under investigation, but CHP believes influence was not a cause of the crash.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content