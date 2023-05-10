Daughter of King City Councilwoman Darlene Acosta calls Jerry’s Place a blessing for her mother

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)

Death is inevitable and while people don’t like to think about it, it is going to happen for everyone.

However, people hardly ever prepare for the end of life like preparing for new life. Many times families are caught off-guard by the amount of stress and responsibility which comes with hospice care.

In Seaside, Jerry’s Place is a home for end-of-life care where people with less than six months to live, can find comfort in their final days on earth. Under Medicare, room and board is not covered and Jerry’s Place is providing a sense of relief for families who do not have the resources to care for their dying loved one.

Thanks to a collaboration of professionals, doctors, nurses, people in hospice, and chaplains, people like Darlene Acosta could live out their final days in peace.

Acosta was a former King City councilwoman who passed away in February of 2023. She passed away briefly after being diagnosed with cancer. Her family says Jerry’s Place was a blessing for a woman who fought hard at Sun Street Centers, as a South County Prevention Program Manager.