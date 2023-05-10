Counterfeit operation stopped in Seaside, six arrested from Visalia

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Seaside Police Department made six arrests Wednesday after a person was seen passing counterfeit $100 bills at the Santa Fe Market and Olympia Beauty supply.

After a thorough investigation, police identified the suspect. They ended up following leads to two local motels and found a counterfeit money printing crew from Visalia, said police.

In total, six people were arrested, and the operation was shut down. Seaside Police said the end product was very good.

Jared Willey (35), Brandi Rapley (26), Jessica Balderas (37), Mark Montejano (35), Jacob Wheeler (33) and Alyssa Glasscock (29) were the suspects arrested during this investigation, according to police.