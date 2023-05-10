Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 11:23 AM
Published 11:07 AM

Counterfeit operation stopped in Seaside, six arrested from Visalia

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Seaside Police Department made six arrests Wednesday after a person was seen passing counterfeit $100 bills at the Santa Fe Market and Olympia Beauty supply.

After a thorough investigation, police identified the suspect. They ended up following leads to two local motels and found a counterfeit money printing crew from Visalia, said police.

In total, six people were arrested, and the operation was shut down. Seaside Police said the end product was very good.

Jared Willey (35), Brandi Rapley (26), Jessica Balderas (37), Mark Montejano (35), Jacob Wheeler (33) and Alyssa Glasscock (29) were the suspects arrested during this investigation, according to police.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content