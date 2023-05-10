Applications open for Monterey County Ag Pass program

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The application period for the Monterey County Ag Pass for agricultural operators is officially open.

People in the ag industry will have to apply in order to have access to their property during a fire, flood, storm, earthquake or other disaster.

The pass would provide limited access to do the following:

Sheltering, moving, transporting, evacuating, feeding, watering, or administering veterinary care to livestock and irrigating crops.

Provide auxiliary support to emergency personnel such as identifying water points or roads and any other local knowledge that may assist emergency response personnel.

The county says harvesting crops is not a permitted activity under the Ag Pass program and does not guarantee an ag operator immediate access to their property.

That access is determined based on if there's an imminent danger which will be assessed by front line emergency personnel.

To check your eligibility for the program click here.

The application period ends on May 26 at 5 p.m.