Seaside License Plate Reader already helping solve crimes

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Seaside Police Department has a new technology already helping solve crimes.

"Our License Plate Reader camera program is up and running and has already proven its value," said Police.

Police said this technology was crucial in identifying a car suspected of being involved in a shooting on Saturday. The readers captured the vehicle, and it was later seen in Salinas.