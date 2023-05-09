Skip to Content
Seaside License Plate Reader already helping solve crimes

Seaside Police

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Seaside Police Department has a new technology already helping solve crimes.

"Our License Plate Reader camera program is up and running and has already proven its value," said Police.

Read more: 21-year-old Marina man arrested on assault with a deadly weapon after shooting took place in Seaside

Police said this technology was crucial in identifying a car suspected of being involved in a shooting on Saturday. The readers captured the vehicle, and it was later seen in Salinas.

