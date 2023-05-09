Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office to hold community meeting on use of military equipment funding

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday May 23, The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office will be holding a community meeting on military equipment funding.

The Sheriff's Office will be holding the meeting to discus the use of military equipment funding, acquisition, and use as part of Assembly Bill 481.

Sheriff's Office representatives will be facilitating the in person discussion and review. Comments on the topic will be solicited from attendees following the conclusion of the discussion.

If community members have any written concerns or comments and cannot attend the meeting, there are two ways to send feedback.

You can write your feedback and send it to Undersheriff Chris Clark at the Sheriff's Office, 5200 Soquel Ave. Santa Cruz, CA 95062, or email him at Chris.Clark@santacruzcounty.us.