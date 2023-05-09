Skip to Content
Pajaro Middle School to remain closed for reconstruction for 2023-24 school year

PAJARO -- Pajaro Middle School in Monterey County will remain closed through the 2023-2024 school year, school district leaders announced in a letter to families Monday.

The school in the Pajaro Valley Unified School District will undergo extensive renovation and construction work to repair damage caused by flooding from winter storms that caused the Pajaro River levee to breach.

Students at Ohlone Elementary and Hall District Elementary who are entering sixth grade will remain at their elementary schools for the next school year.

Pajaro Middle School students entering seventh and eighth grade will remain at Lakeview Middle School in Watsonville.

The first phase of the work will run through mid-June and will involve drying the interior campus and cleaning, removing, and salvaging of items that were left in classrooms.

Floors will be removed and replaced. Plans will then be developed for the construction work, which is scheduled to begin in December.

Further details will be provided closer to the start of the coming school year.

