today at 2:22 PM
Published 2:18 PM

Highway 17 Culvert Rehabilitation Project to result in overnight lane closures on Wednesday and Thursday

Caltrans

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- There will be overnight lane closures on Highway 17 starting on Wednesday night according to Caltrans

Drivers who will be driving in both the north and southbound directions of Highway 17 at Vine Hill Rd, which is north of Scotts Valley will encounter a closure of the right hand lane and shoulder.

The closure will last from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Caltrans said that the closure is a result of a culvert rehabilitation project to try and keep water and debris off the roadway especially during these previous winter storms.

Caltrans is also alerting drivers that there is a steam process at work in the culvert relining process.

Drivers can expect delays for up to 10 minutes.

