Former Salinas High School senior to play basketball for first time since leukemia diagnosis

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Salinas High School senior will get to do what she loves after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2022 at 17.

Jenika Zurita was on her way to attending college in Idaho on a full-ride scholarship, going to prom and walking through graduation, when she was diagnosed with myeloid leukemia in May of 2022. She lost her hair and dropped 20 pounds as she battled cancer for seven months at Ronald Mcdonald House near the Stanford Medical Center.

She was cancer-free, released from the hospital in Dec. of 2022, and had been working hard to regain her strength to return to the court. The now 18-year-old will suit up for the Vikings one last time at the 2023 All-Star Game held Friday at Alisal High School.

“I am so grateful for my healthy-again body and to be able to do things I couldn't while in treatment,” said Zurita. “It's been fun working myself back into shape and training to get to where I was before I got sick. I thought my diagnosis would result in me stepping away from the court, but it only strengthened my love for the game.”

She had to put her life on pause for seven months and plans to play basketball in the Fall for Skyline College in San Bruno.

Zurita credits her mother, Jennifer, with giving her the strength to persevere through her adversary.

"She put her life on pause to stay with me in Stanford and be with me 24/7,” she said. “I would also like to thank my close family and friends for their unwavering support. Most importantly, I want to thank everyone that showed me any kind of love. It was definitely the hardest time in my life thus far, but the kindness of others really helped me maintain a positive attitude.”