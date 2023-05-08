San Jose woman killed after hitting a semi-truck while riding on a motorcycle outside Watsonville

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON MAY 9, 2023, AT 9:48 AM- The California Highway Patrol has released new details about a deadly crash that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist outside of Watsonville.

CHP said around 3:35 p.m., they got a call of a crash at the intersection of Carlton Road and Thompson Road. A 30-year-old woman from San Jose was driving a 2023 Honda CBR600RR south on Carlton Road north of Thompson Road.

For an unknown reason, CHP said, the woman lost control of her motorcycle and hit the roadway. After the woman hit the road, she continued going southeast and slid over the solid yellow lines, and hit a 2024 Freightliner Semi-Truck traveling north on Carlton Road.

The woman died from her injuries due to the crash, said CHP.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. It is unknown if drugs and alcohol played a part in this crash.

The victim's name will be released by the Santa Cruz County Coroner's Office.

One woman dead after being hit by a semi-truck while riding on a motorcycle

UPDATE ON MAY 8, 2023, AT 4:53 PM- CHP Santa Cruz confirmed that at least one woman died after being hit by a semi-truck while riding her motorcycle on Carlton Road near Coward Road outside of Watsonville.

Officers said that the woman was found at least 10 feet from the semi-truck.

This story is still developing, and our reporter is at the scene.

Drivers asked to avoid the area of Carlton Road near Coward Road due to a deadly crash

CHP Santa Cruz is asking drivers to avoid the area on Carlton Road near Coward Road, just outside of Watsonville, due to a deadly crash on Monday afternoon.

Officers are asking drivers to take alternate routes as a result of this crash.

We have a reporter that is on his way to the scene and will continue to update you on this developing story.