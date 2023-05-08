Skip to Content
Prescribed burn underway in San Benito County

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you happen to see smoke in the Fremont's Peak area, it is part of a prescribed burn that CAL FIRE BEU is conducting this week.

CAL FIRE says that they will be conducting a multiple-day pile burning in the Fremont Peak area of San Benito County from May 8th to May 12.

The purpose of the project is to remove excess vegetation along the San Juan Shaded Fuel Break.

Smoke will be visible from the San Juan Valley, Hollister, Highway 156 and Highway 101 in the Salinas-Pruendale area.

Weather conditions will be monitored, and the burn can be postponed at any time if conditions are found to be unfavorable.

CAL FIRE BEU has been in contact with the National Weather Service Monterey office as well as the Monterey Bay Air Resources District to ensure the burn does not get out of control.

