Pajaro teen struggles to balance school with storm debris clean up after flooding

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Imagine your home 4 or 5 feet underwater because of flooding earlier this year in the town of Pajaro.

That is what Dana Sosa experienced -- a teenager who lives with her mother.

"I didn't know that it was going to affect us this bad, like, everything is gone," said Sosa. "Me and my mom had to move to Salinas because we don't have a place to live in."

The impact of the flooding has lasted well beyond when the levee breached in March. Plans for a quincincera for Sosa now will bee put on hold as the family recovers.

"My quincincera should've been the least of our problems since the whole flood thing, but I am sad that I missed out on that." said Sosa.

At this point Sosa feels like she's drowning with all the responsibilities.

"To do school work, and when I had to help out here and help dig out the mud," said Sosa. "It was really hard, especially because I feel like the house and schoolwork was just an added-on stress."

Sosa is just patiently waiting for her home to get fixed so she can move back in with her mother.

Her family's waiting for their insurance to get back to them to start the re-construction of their home. It's been a couple of weeks since they first reached out.