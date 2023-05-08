One woman dead after being hit by a semi-truck while riding on a motorcycle

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON MAY 8, 2023 AT 4:53 PM- CHP Santa Cruz confirmed that at least one woman has died after being hit by a semi truck while riding her motorcycle on Carlton Road near Coward Road just outside of Watsonville.

Officers said that the woman was found at least 10 feet from the semi truck.

This is still a developing story and our reporter is at the scene.

Drivers asked to avoid the area of Carlton Road near Coward Road due to a deadly crash

CHP Santa Cruz is asking drivers to avoid the area on Carlton Road near Coward Road that is just outside of Watsonville due to a deadly crash that took place on Monday afternoon.

Officers are asking drivers to take alternate routes as a result of this crash.

We have a reporter that is on his way to the scene and will continue to update you on this developing story.