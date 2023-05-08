Skip to Content
Man passes out in Marina Starbucks drive-thru, found with loaded gun and drugs

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a man Sunday at 1 p.m. after getting reports that the Starbucks drive-thru line was not moving.

Alexander Mora Manzanares, 33, of Seaside, was found passed out behind the wheel, said police. This occurred on the 100 block of General Stillwell Drive.

He was found to be driving with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit, said police. He was also found to be a convicted felon selling controlled substances and found with a loaded, concealed, and unregistered firearm with a high-capacity clip.

He was booked into Monterey County Jail, and his bail was $45,000.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

