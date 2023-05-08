Man arrested in Seaside for alleged murder of elderly woman

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they are investigating a murder that took place on Friday on the 1200 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Police said they arrived around 3 p.m. for a disturbance call. They found Kevin Durran Hart, 45, of Patterson, covered in blood, and a 65-year-old woman suffering from head trauma.

Hart attempted to fight the responding officers, but he was subdued. The victim, a long-time Seaside resident, was taken to the hospital but later passed of her injuries.

Hart was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for murder, attack with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, resisting a peace officer, torture, and kidnapping.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. in a Salinas courtroom Monday. The Monterey County District Attorney's Office filed charges for murder, with a special allegation he used a deadly weapon, and for resisting a peace officer, according to Seaside Police.

Police will not yet release the name of the victim. When asked about how they knew each other, Seaside Police said they were not in a relationship and were acquainted.