Man arrested for DUI and vehicular manslaughter on Highway 1 near Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV- The California Highway Patrol said that 25-year-old Chris Witherspoon has been arrested on gross vehicular manslaughter and murder charges after driving the wrong way on Highway 1 and killing a 69-year old Seaside male early Saturday morning.

CHP Monterey said the crash occurred at 3:45 on Saturday morning. Witherspoon was driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 1 in the southbound lanes within the vicinity of Highway 68.

The 69-year-old Seaside male was driving southbound on Highway 1 when the Toyota Camry crashed into the front of the Mitsubishi Mirage and both vehicles became disabled in the middle of the freeway.

The 69-year-old Seaside male died from his injuries at the scene. CHP Monterey says that Highway 1 was shutdown for a short period of time while they conducted their investigation.

Witherspoon was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges including DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter and murder charges.

Photo of Christopher Witherspoon. Photo courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

CHP says that the drugs or alcohol are suspected to be a factor in this fatal crash. The investigation is still ongoing and if you have any information, you are asked to contact CHP Monterey.