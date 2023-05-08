Central Valley man accused of murdering elderly Seaside woman pleads not guilty

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE ON MAY 9, 2023, AT 3:48 PM- A man accused of murdering his girlfriend's boyfriend was arraigned in a Salinas courtroom Tuesday.

Kevin Durran Hart, 45, pled not guilty to charges of murder, with a special allegation he used a deadly weapon, and for resisting a peace officer, according to our reporter in court. He is due back in court on May 24 for his preliminary hearing. His bail remains set at $2,000,000, according to a Salinas judge.

His victim was identified as Jackie Robinson, 65, an usher at Bethel Missionary Baptists Church, according to Seaside Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

Seaside Police said they are investigating a murder that took place on Friday on the 1200 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Police said they arrived around 3 p.m. for a disturbance call. They found Kevin Durran Hart, 45, of Patterson, covered in blood, and a 65-year-old woman suffering from head trauma.

Hart attempted to fight the responding officers, but he was subdued. The victim, a long-time Seaside resident, was taken to the hospital but later passed of her injuries.

Hart was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for murder, attack with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, resisting a peace officer, torture, and kidnapping.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said the defendant is accused of beating his girlfriend's mother with his bare hands and a piece of glass from a nearby table.

On Monday, he was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. in a Salinas courtroom, but he refused transportation to court. His arraignment has been moved to Tuesday, said the district attorney's office.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office filed charges for murder, with a special allegation he used a deadly weapon, and for resisting a peace officer, according to Seaside Police.

The district attorney's office said his bail is set at $2,000,000.

Police will not yet release the name of the victim. When asked about how they knew each other, Seaside Police said they were not in a relationship and were acquainted.