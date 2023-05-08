Baby Red-tailed Hawk reunited with wild parents at CSU Monterey Bay

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Center said they helped reunite a baby Red-tailed hawk that fell from her nest at the California State University Monterey Bay campus.

"A nestling Red-tailed hawk fell over 45 feet from her nest to the ground on CSUMB campus. SPCA Wildlife Rescuers determined the young hawk was healthy, well-fed, and thankfully uninjured. While our team is very successful raising young raptor babies, wild parents are the best at raising and teaching their young. We could see a sibling in the nest and attentive parents nearby. But with the nest so high up in the tree, we needed help," said SPCA Monterey County.

The Salinas-based tree service company "The Tree Man" came and helped the baby back to her parents. The parents returned to the best after the baby returned.

The SPCA Monterey County says they rescue over 2,500 injured, sick, and orphaned wild animals every year. Currently, they have 32 wild animals they are caring for, including skunks, squirrels, opossums, owls, pigeons, and doves.

