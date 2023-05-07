Students become champions at the Gifted Games

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Friday, more than 400 students with disabilities from 20 schools in San Benito and southern Santa Clara counties competed in the annual Gifted Games at Hollister High School.

Andy Hardin Stadium was transformed into an Olympic-style venue for the athletes to compete in. The event came back after a six-year hiatus.

The event is a celebration of inclusivity and opportunity, showcasing the courage and strength of the athletes in a completive environment.

The opening ceremony was festive as the athletes marched around the track and onto the field.

Hollister High School Principal Adrian Ramirez welcomed the athletes and their families which was followed by the posting of colors by Hollister Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242.

The National Anthem by Hollister High School student Julia Magdei and the American Sign Language 4 class.

The Gifted Games was made possible by the the Hollister High School Special Education Department staff members which included over 100 students, community sponsors and volunteers helping out at the event.

Athletes completed in various events which included a mile race, field events, wheelchair races and dash events.

"Today's Gifted Games was a triumph of courage and strength, where athletes with unique abilities showcased their exceptional talents in a competitive environment," said Brianna Teimoorian, one of the event organizers. "We are proud to host this event, which has grown from a small gathering to a multi-county celebration of inclusivity and opportunity."

The Gifted Games concluded with the medal ceremony, awarding athletes for their outstanding performances and effort.