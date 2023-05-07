Armed bank robbery and carjacking suspect arrested following chase that ended on Highway 17

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- 43-year-old Adam Henry Roberts was arrested on Saturday afternoon after allegedly robbing two banks and carjacking a vehicle in Santa Cruz County according to Santa Cruz and Capitola Police Departments.

Santa Cruz Police said that they responded to a report of a bank robbery on the 700 block of Ocean Street around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said Roberts was in possession of a firearm while he carjacked a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and left the area.

Santa Cruz Police relayed the information to neighboring law enforcement agencies to be on the look out for the blue Toyota Tacoma Truck and an armed suspect.

Capitola Police advised Santa Cruz PD that an armed robbery had just taken place on the 1900 block of 41st Avenue in Capitola.

Capitola Police officers spotted the carjacked blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and engaged in a vehicle pursuit of Roberts.

Roberts led multiple law enforcement agencies on a vehicle chase that ended when he crashed on northbound Highway 17 near Scotts Valley.

Other side of the Blue Toyota Tacoma crashing on Northbound Highway 17 near Scotts Valley. Photo courtesy of CHP Santa Cruz

Roberts was arrested and taken to a local trauma center for non-life threatening injuries and medical evaluation.

Santa Cruz Police said during the initial investigation, Roberts had tried to carjack a motorcyclist at gunpoint in the parking lot of one of the two banks. He also allegedly tried to disarm a Santa Cruz police officer when he was being treated at the hospital.

Both Santa Cruz PD and Capitola PD recovered an un-serialized 45 caliber semi-automatic

handgun and stolen cash in the truck that Roberts was driving in.

Photo of recovered un-serialized 45 caliber semi-automatic

handgun that Roberts was alleged to have on him. Photo courtesy of Santa Cruz Police

Roberts was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on multiple charges including robbery, carjacking, possession of a firearm and evading a police officer.

This still remains an ongoing investigation for both Capitola and Santa Cruz Police Departments. If you have any additional information regarding this case, you are asked to call Capitola Police or Santa Cruz Police.