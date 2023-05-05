Warriors’ win makes Thursday ‘best day of my life’ for newlywed fan

Originally Published: 05 MAY 23 13:52 ET

By Andrea Nakano

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- The Warriors got the win they needed Thursday night, blowing past the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 at Chase Center to even up the series..

Off the court, the victory meant something much greater for two diehard Warriors fans.

Kelley and Andrew Greenstein tied the knot at San Francisco City Hall right before the game.

"It was the best day. We went to City Hall, got married then went to Tony's and I said to her: 'Tony's and Warriors! It's the best day of my life!'"

Kelley wasn't always a basketball fan but, thanks to Andrew, they now share a passion for Golden State.

"I fell in love with him at the same time I fell in love with the Warriors," she said.

For Marjorie and John Perez, let's just say marital bliss is on shaky ground when it comes to basketball.

"She's not talking to me when we're watching Game 1 when the Lakers won the first game so I was like, 'my boss is not talking to me anymore,'" John Perez recalled.

The Perez's may not share their love for the same basketball team but John knows how to stay out of the dog house.

"She's the boss. Happy wife is a happy life," he said.

The Dubs managed to avoid falling in a deep hole and Warriors fans were all going home happy. With this win, the Greensteins will be able to look back on this day with fond memories.

The Warriors will now travel down to Los Angeles for the next two games of the series. While Golden State road wins were elusive in the regular season, they've notched two key playoff wins at Golden One Center.

