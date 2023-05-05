Soledad planning to turn Front Street to shipping container village to attract businesses

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- In South Monterey County, the City of Soledad has some unique plans to revitalize downtown.

City officials are working on creating a village out of shipping containers on Front Street.

This rendering from the city shows what it could look like.

Soledad says they chose shipping containers because the city owns land parcels in the long and narrow area.

A village of 12 containers would cost between $6 to $10 million and include space for restaurants, retailers, and even an outdoor stage.

The goal here is to provide people with more options to shop locally instead of traveling to Salinas or the Peninsula for goods and services.