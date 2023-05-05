Lighthouse Cinema to reopen for Good Old Days

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The longtime staple in the Pacific Grove community announced that they would be open for two days during the 64th annual Good Old Days Street Festival.

Lighthouse Cinema, located at 526 Lighthouse Avenue, will be showing two free classic films on Saturday and Sunday. "We will have hot dogs, popcorn, and other snacks, as well as coloring pages for the little ones!"

They will feature Guilivers Travels (1939) at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and McLintlock!(1963) at 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

They also announced that they will reopen for movies soon, and an announcement will be made later on the topic. Lighthouse Cinema has been a part of Pacific Grove since 1987.

The theater is asking for $500,000 to make updated repairs. The theater said you can help support them by watching a movie at their theater.

The following is needed: