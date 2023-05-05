Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 12:42 PM
Published 12:41 PM

Lighthouse Cinema to reopen for Good Old Days

Lighthouse Cinema

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The longtime staple in the Pacific Grove community announced that they would be open for two days during the 64th annual Good Old Days Street Festival.

Lighthouse Cinema, located at 526 Lighthouse Avenue, will be showing two free classic films on Saturday and Sunday. "We will have hot dogs, popcorn, and other snacks, as well as coloring pages for the little ones!"

They will feature Guilivers Travels (1939) at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and McLintlock!(1963) at 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

They also announced that they will reopen for movies soon, and an announcement will be made later on the topic. Lighthouse Cinema has been a part of Pacific Grove since 1987.

The theater is asking for $500,000 to make updated repairs. The theater said you can help support them by watching a movie at their theater.

The following is needed:

  • HVAC
  • Roof repairs
  • Update seating
  • Update projectors to 4k 
  • Remodel bathrooms
  • Update concessions equipment
  • Repair the marquee 
  • Fix clock tower
  • Repair exterior damages
  • Modifications to auditoriums to host bigger events, such as a pop-up stage
  • More to be listed soon! 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content