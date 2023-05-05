Fresno man faces over six years in prison for trafficking a minor in Seaside

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that a 27-year-old entered a plea for charges of trafficking a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing marijuana to a minor over the age of 14.

Tim Leavell Cook, 27, of Fresno, will have to register as a sex offender for like, said the district attorney's office. He faces a maximum of six years and four months in prison at his sentencing on June 9.

On Dec. 5, 2022, Seaside Police were called to a young female dressed inappropriately for the weather and crying. She asked to borrow a phone because she was not from the area and was afraid she was stranded, said Pacioni.

The victim was identified as a missing 17-year-old from Fresno. She was brought to the area by Cook to have her engage in sex acts for money. This resulted in Cook receiving all the money, said Pacioni.

Police determined this was not the first time Cook took her to Seaside for this purpose. Cook was placing online advertisements offering the victim for sexual services around Monterey County, said Pacioni.

The victim was taken to a safe area and returned to her guardian/parent, said Pacioni.