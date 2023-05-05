City of Salinas has fixed nearly 10,000 more potholes than previous year

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- To say the unforeseen wet weather has caused problems for the Central Coast is an understatement. The city of Salinas has increased its pothole repairs by more than 8.5 times what it was around last year.

The city said from January through April 2022, 1,303 potholes had been fixed. In contrast, through that same time period in 2023, the city repaired 11,179 potholes.

In January, they fixed 3,243 potholes. In February, 2,165 potholes were repaired, and 5,510 potholes were repaired in March.

Salinas' Public Works department said they currently have 50 Qalerts for potholes they have left to repair. They look for other potholes in the area of these alerts, so they do not have an exact number of potholes left within city limits.

"The City’s budget for road maintenance is approximately $7 million per year. According to our Pavement Management Program, we have $200 million in deferred maintenance," said David Jacobs, the Salinas Director of Public Works. "According to the program, we would need to spend $23.5 million a year to maintain our existing pavement condition."