Accessory Dwelling Unit Incentives Program launches in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Santa Cruz is hoping to provide incentives for adding more housing to existing homeowners' properties in unincorporated areas by making the process easier.

Adding a new Accessory Dwelling Unit Incentives Program will make building an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) or a Junior ADU (JADU) on one's property easier.

The support will include "project feasibility, project management, cost estimating, and contractor selection guidance through nonprofit Hello Housing to help participants navigate the process of designing, constructing, and renting an ADU or a JADU," said the county.

Program applications are in English and Spanish and can be found here.

