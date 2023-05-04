Winter Storm Restoration Project accepting employment applications

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County officials and California State Parks are accepting employment applications for Monterey County residents to work on restoring County and State Parks in the area.

The program is called the Winter Storm Restoration Project. County officials said that this project has started due to the winter storms which caused significant damage and job losses.

The project addresses some of these impacts by offering employment to Monterey

County residents to help restore county and state parks that had wind and water damage.

To be eligible to work for the program, residents have to be unemployment as a result of the winter storms or have not worked for the past 26 weeks.

Eligible employees must be 18 and over plus have the right to work in the United States. You also need to be able to lift and carry 25 pounds.

Employees will be eligible to temporarily work for up to 26 weeks and work between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. The hours and location will vary on work location.

