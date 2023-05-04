Soledad man arrested for allegedly molesting girl under 10 years of age

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a 35-year-old man from Soledad on Wednesday for sexual assault of a minor.

Carlos Sandoval Valencia was arrested on Thursday for an unrelated investigation by Soledad Police on the 31000 block of Alta Road in Gonzales. When deputies learned of Valencia's arrested, they interviewed him and got him to admit to molesting two child victims.

In August of 2022, a victim reported to detectives that they had been raped by a male suspect as a child. The suspect was identified as Valencia, and a second was identified during the investigation, said deputies.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is encouraged to call Detective Daniel Hopkins at 831-755-3814 or Detective Sergeant Nicholas Kennedy at 831-755-3773 of the Monterey County Sheriff's Sex Crimes unit.