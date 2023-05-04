Santa Cruz County Superior Court extending application deadline for Civil Grand Jury

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Superior Court will be extending their 2023-2024 Civil Grand Jury application to Monday May 8.

Volunteers who live in Santa Cruz County can make a significant impact on the local community. There are 19 members of the Civil Grand Jury and serves as an independent body to investigate the operations of city and county governments. Court officials said the jury also investigates the other tax supported agencies and special districts.

The Civil Grand Jury also investigates citizen complaints about government issues. Candidates who are interested must be United States citizens, 18 years old, have a working knowledge of the English language, and have resided in the county for at least one year.

For applications and more information, please visit the Court’s website. If you have any questions, feel free to contact the Superior Court Jury Commissioner’s Office by email: jury.information@santacruzcourt.org.