Hollister Fire to have monthly CPR classes

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Fire Department announced on Thursday that they will be offering monthly CPR classes to community members.

Hollister Fire says that space is limited and advanced registration is required. The first class will be on Wednesday May 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. All the classes will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.. The classes are once a month and will last until October.

Here is the rest of the schedule

Tuesday June 20

Tuesday July 18

Tuesday August 22

Tuesday Sept. 19

Tuesday Oct. 17.

All classes will be held at Hollister Fire Station No. 1 which is located at 110 5th Street in Hollister. If you are interested in these classes, click here to register.