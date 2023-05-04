Deputies: Castroville man arrested for selling juvenile girl to Salinas man who raped her

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Castroville man was arrested after allegedly selling a girl to a man from Salinas who is accused of raping her.

On April 28, 2023, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office was investigating reports of child abuse on the 11000 block of Merritt Street made by North Monterey County High School officials.

Deputies arrested Obdulio Aparicio, 38, and booked him into Monterey County Jail for corporal injury on a spouse, causing great bodily harm to a child. His bail was set at $100,000.

Detectives later developed leads that suggested Aparicio had sold a minor to a man in Salinas for sexual purposes. Detectives found suspect Javier Saavedra, 20, on the 300 block of Iris Drive in Salinas with the juvenile victim.

Saavedra was arrested and charged with contacting a minor for a sexual offense, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor three years younger, sodomy with a person under 18 years, and Oral Copulation with a minor. His bail is set at $105,000, per deputies.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information on this case or more possible victims are encouraged to call Detective Christian Zarate at 831‐755‐3809 or Detective Rosio Silva at 831‐755‐3818.