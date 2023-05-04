Davis Road River Crossing reopened after four months of flooding and storm damages
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County announced that the Davis Road River Crossing has reopened as of Thursday morning.
The crossing has been closed for months due to flooding and winter storm damage. Repairs included removing fallen trees, mud, and debris on the roadway and repairing bridge supports after being damaged by flooding.
The county said the storm also exposed a large PG&E gas transmission line.