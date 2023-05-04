California’s Distressed Hospital loan program could benefit Hazel Hawkins

HOLLISTER, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The Distressed Hospital Loan Program will step in to help hospitals in distress, like Hazel Hawkins, who are struggling to stay open.

It's a relief for those who rely on their services like Corrie Kareus.

"We live a 45-minute drive to get to town already," Kareus said. "Can you imagine us having to go to a different hospital, especially because we have children?"

Another concerned parent echoed what Kareus said.

"And plus, we're not even from here," the parent said. "We come like 40 minutes down from Panoche Valley. So this is the only emergency place we have."

Although help is coming from the state, there's still concern about how much it'll help the hospital.

The hospital is glad they're getting help, but they say there's more work to be done.

In a statement, Hazel Hawkins said in part quote:

"For our part, we will continue the work we are doing to shore up our finances, find a partner or buyer for our system, and to secure access to healthcare for our San Benito County community."

The hospital is still thankful to state leaders for making a program like this and is hopeful Governor Newsom will sign the bill to make it official.

There's about $150 million in funding for the program.

The Department of Health Care Access and Information would oversee it, requiring hospitals to provide more transparency about their financial condition, create more accountability to ensure long-term sustainability and require state verification of financial plans before any loan approval.