PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- The winds may have been gusty but the mood at Pebble Beach Golf Links was nothing short of jubilation.

The countdown is on for the 2023 U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach. United States Golf Association officials held a media day on Tuesday afternoon to discuss what fans should expect on July 6 thru 9.

Pebble Beach has hosted six men's U.S. Open's, the 1977 PGA Championship, five U.S. Amateurs and two U.S. Women's Amateur Championships, but it has never hosted a U.S. Women's Open.

There was plenty of star power during Tuesday's event. U.S. Women's Soccer legend Brandi Chastain, 1992 Olympic Figure Skating Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi and major champion Morgan Pressel participated in a panel discussing how important it is for the Women's Open to be staged at Pebble Beach.

Chastain got emotional talking about her personal connection to Pebble Beach. She spoke on how she spent time with her grandfather attending the Crosby Clambake as a kid and eating strawberry shortcake along the 18th fairway. She can now create those moments on the 18th fairway with her two granddaughters.

The USGA announced that the Women's Open will have live prime time network coverage on the weekend and they will be using the PGA Tour's ShotLink scoring system for the first time at a women's event.

Michelle Wie West also made an appearance including playing nine holes on Tuesday afternoon. The 2014 U.S. Open Champion and Stanford alum announced that this year's U.S. Women's Open will be her final competive event.

Monterey native Mina Harigae will be playing in front of her hometown crowd. Harigae who is ranked 49th in the world in the Rolex Rankings, finished runner-up in the 2022 U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles.

