SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans wants to remind drivers that a full overnight closure of northbound Highway 101 is planned for four nights beginning on May 8.

Caltrans is planning bridge rehabilitation work in Soledad, which will force the closure.

The closure of northbound Highway 101 will be at night from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Caltrans suggest taking the detour route shown in the image above.